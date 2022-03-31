Roxie Lee Choate, 64, of Madisonville, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. She was born in Hopkinsville, on March 22, 1957, the daughter of the late Lewis Lee Choate and Wanda Nell Young Choate. She worked as a nurse at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville until her retirement. She loved her dogs and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by two sons, Joshua Leon Sigers of Evansville, Indiana and Benny Lee (Christy) Pryor of Oneonta, New York; one daughter, Chelsea Nicole (Travis) Williams of Madisonville; and five grandchildren, Levie Sigers, Athaniel Sigers, Savvi Williams, Soullton Williams, and Shorey Williams.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Rev. Tom Stovall officiated. Burial followed at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.