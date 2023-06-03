AKRON, OHIO — Kelly Owen Franklin Hershberger, 47, of Akron, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1976, in Akron, Ohio to Gregory Hershberger and Charlotte Redfern Gagnon.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Amber Hershberger and Robert Gagnon.
Survivors include sisters, Desiree and Scarlett Hershberger; two nieces; and three nephews.
There will be a celebration of life held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Judges Chapel Church in Crofton, with Brother Tim Baxter officiating. Burial will in Grapevine Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations during the celebration of life service to assist the family with expenses.
