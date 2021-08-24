Crenna Dean Jones, 88, of Nebo, passed away on August 21, 2021, at Shemwell Healthcare in Providence.
She was born in Nebo on April 5, 1933, to the late Lucille Clayton Hudson and Ray Hudson. She enjoyed quilting, reading the Bible, and watching Hallmark movies. She was a member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church where she was active in church and Sunday school.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jones; daughter, Linda Taylor; sister, Joyce Carter Tapp; and brother, Bobby Hudson.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Kimberly) Jones, of Manitou; son-in-law, Charlie Taylor, of Nebo; grandchildren, Megan McGregor, Lauren (Oliver Karabardak) Jones, Tyler (Sabra) Jones, Chris (April) Taylor, Jeremy (Chastity) Taylor; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro Terry Yancy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Home General Baptist Church Cemetery in Manitou.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home. For the safety of those in attendance, the family requests for everyone to wear a mask to the visitation and funeral service.
The pallbearers are Tommy Carter, Curtis Carter, Ray Tapp, Mike Jewel, Charlie Taylor, Mike Melton, and Von Raymer.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
