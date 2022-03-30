Eric Miguel Hunter, 38, of Madisonville, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born August 30, 1983, a native of Madisonville, he was the son of the late Jonah Bell Sr., who died July 10, 2021, and Angela Hunter Smith, who died March 14, 2022. Early in life, he attended Christ Church Holiness in Madisonville and First Assembly of God in Madisonville. He was employed with Carhartt Distribution Center in Hanson where he worked for over 17 years, and he was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School where he played in the band, was a Chamber Choir member, and a member of the Navy Junior ROTC.
He also was preceded in death by a sister Jameaka Thomas.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his loving and devoted wife of 13 and a half years, Roxanne Cook Hunter of Madisonville; a son, Ayden Miguel Hunter, and daughter, Aydrianna Michele Hunter both of Madisonville; brothers, Jordan Hunter of Madisonville, Jonah Bell II of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kevin (Nikki) Chambers of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; sisters, Meagan (DeAndre) Smith-Bess of Providence, Chanel Bell, Chantel Bell, and Nichole Wyckoff all of Madisonville, and Tracey Parham of Louisville; a step-sister, Deena Wilkes of Madisonville; his step-father, D’Aaron “Smitty” Smith of Madisonville; father and mother-in-law, Kenny and Sandra Cook of Dawson Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. Evangelist Sherri Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
