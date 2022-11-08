SEBREE — Joe Edward Ashby, 62, of Sebree, went home to our Lord Friday, November 4, 2022. Joe was born in Paducah May 19, 1960, to the late Norman “Bud” Ashby and Imogene (Young) Ashby of Greenville. He worked hard all of his life. Joe worked jobs domestically and abroad including jobs as a farmer, and at Webster County Water District, Texas Gas, Evansville Concrete, FabCo., and Wayne Supply Caterpillar. Joe was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, and sharing his skills with his loving family.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Shelia (Whitsell) Ashby; three sons, Joseph Scott (Mikaela) Ashby of Newburgh, Indiana, Jordan Lee (Emily) Ashby of Lexington, Tennessee, and Jon William (Allie Major) Ashby of Madisonville; one four-legged daughter, Trixie.; brother, Paul Douglas (LaDona) Ashby of Greenville; seven granddaughters; one grand puppy; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree, with Pastor Cameron Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Ashby, Jordan Ashby, Jon Ashby, Ross Ashby, Todd Whitsell, and Chris Whitsell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Kent and Randy Farley.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
