Roy "Don" Camplin, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 11, 1936 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Archie Lois Camplin and Nona Mudd Camplin. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Camplin and Bobby Camplin.
Don retired from Andalex and Royal Brass and Hose. He was a follower of the Christian Faith. He was a member of the Rizpah Shriners and a 53 year Mason of the N.H. Shaw Lodge 608.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Camplin; two sons, Paul (Nancy) Camplin of Madisonville and Owen (Duana) Camplin of Barnsley Loop, KY; one brother, Archie Lee Camplin of St. Charles, KY; and three sisters, Beatrice Linville of Texas, Marsha Brandon of Madisonville, and Becky Carter of Madisonville; two granddaughters, Laura (Brad) Long of Madisonville and Sara (Zack) Kenady of Madisonville; and three great grandchildren, Tenlee Long, Grayson Long, and on his way, Deacon Kenady.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday August 19, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Taylor, Bro. Steve Sandefur, and Bro. Kevin Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday and from 9:00 A.M. until the service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Long, Zack Kenady, Brad Brandon, Terry Scott, Eddie Tyson, and Jeff Starks. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Lee and Steve Webster.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
