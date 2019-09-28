ARVADA, Colo. -- Helen Lauretta Weir, 89, of Arvada, CO, passed away, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at in Arvada.
She was born December 5, 1929 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Leslie Lee Phelps and Freida Helen Mooney Phelps. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Lee Farr.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Ann (Murry D.) Hoskins and one grandson, David Troy Smith.
She attended Concord General Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Rev. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.