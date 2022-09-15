CENTRAL CITY — Omer Wilson Dennis Jr., 75, of Central City, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Dennis was born April 5, 1947, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired assembly operator for Whirlpool and was also a truck driver for the State Highway Department. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Family was the most important thing to Mr. Dennis. He would brag on his kids to anyone that would listen. Christmas was his favorite holiday because he looked forward to his wife’s cooking, happy kids, and time with family. He loved his aquarium and his dog, Bunny. He loved to tell stories of the good ole days of cruisin’, drag racing, and memories with his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer Wilson Dennis, Sr. and Mary Catherine Maddox Dennis, and grandson, Jayden Scott Dennis.
He is survived by his sweet, loving wife of 50 years, Helen Mary Latham Dennis; daughters, Lori (Robbie) Stover and Tracy (Chris) Clark; son, Anthony Scott Dennis; brother, Gil (Barb) Dennis; grandchildren, Alex Dennis, Evelyn Layman, Josh (Jessica) Stover, Chelsea (Bobby) Emmons, Cassie Hawkins, and Alexis Stover; great-grandchildren, Hunter Emmons, Rylan Clemmons, and Amelia Clemmons; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating, assisted by Bro. Ray Daughtery. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.