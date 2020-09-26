Joyce Laverne Groves Jennings, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Maple Manor Health and Rehab in Greenville.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1933, in Greenville to the late Lawrence Groves and Winnie Jones Wallace of Central City. Joyce was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and was a life member of the Homemakers Club of America. She worked many years at the Rod and Gun Club on base in Fort Campbell, where all the soldiers called her “mom.” She also managed the first Holiday Inn restaurant, the Truck Stop in Mortons Gap and worked many years at KI-Rock BBQ. Her love was gardening and spending time with family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, retired U.S. Army veteran, drill sergeant Clannie Davis Jennings; son Ronnie Cartwright; and her brothers, Lindel, R.L. and Billy Groves.
Survivors include her sons, William Davis (Crinnia) Cartwright of Madisonville and Michael (Donna) Cartwright of Kuttawa; brother Bobby Groves of Madisonville; grandchildren Billy Cartwright, Lisa Cartwright, Angela Rainwater, Christina Cartwright, Michael Cartwright Jr., Shane Cartwright and Jessica Pendley; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Mike Cartwright, Shane Cartwright, Matthew Cartwright, Ben Cartwright, Tyler Cartwright and Billy “Gumby” Groves.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.