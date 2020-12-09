Barry Barton Villines, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was retired from Dotiki Mines after 21 years of service. He attended the Madisonville Church of Christ. He loved coon hunting, horse pulling, supporting the Western Kentucky Youth Camp and the Potter Children’s Home. He also loved baseball and supporting/watching the Madisonville Miners semi-pro baseball team. He loved reading his Bible and spreading the word of Christ. He loved his wife Pat with all his heart. He was the son of the late Robert Clay and Evadine Villines.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dannetta Willoughby; and a grandson, Joseph Watson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia Presley Villines of Madisonville; one daughter, Tonya Watson of Dixon; one brother, Roger Villines of Waynesboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Brittnie Hopper, Trent Willoughby and Kellen Watson; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hopper and Ezra Ellison; one niece; and one nephew.
Private family services will be held graveside at Fairview Cemetery in Dixon. Minister Audie Cherry will officiate.
Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
