Betty Duncan Smith, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born May 2, 1933, in White Plains to the late Irma and Gaylon Erastus Duncan. Betty was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed fishing, sewing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Smith; her son, Kirby Ray Smith; and her sisters, Verda Ruth Harper and Gaynell Crunk.
Survivors include her son, Steve (JoAnn) Smith of Nortonville; daughters Judy (Jim) Wood and Rhonda Deese, both of Madisonville; sisters Carolyn Crunk of Evansville, Indiana, and Sonia Adams of Madisonville; brother Douglas (Rita) Duncan of Nortonville; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor David Edmonson officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bob Cottingham, Bradley Wood, Matt Dillingham, Abby Dillingham Smith, Kyle Smith and Gabriel Dillingham. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy Woods.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.