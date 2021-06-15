Marion Todd, 62, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 21, 1959, to the late John Todd and Agnes Dawson Whitmer. He was of Baptist faith and attended Bethany Baptist Church in Madisonville.
He is preceded in death by his father; son, Jimmy Jones; and brother, Phillip Todd.
Survived by his beloved wife, Martha (Bearden) Todd; daughter, Tracey (Josh) Stanley; grandson, Michael (Aryana Jackson) Dutton Jr.; granddaughter, Echo (Jacob Hunt) Dutton; mother, Agnes Whitmer; special niece, Shannon Todd; sister, Martha Buchanon; brother, David Todd; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Pastor Marvin Phillips officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Stanley, Tyler Makay, Michael Dutton, Jr., Dylan Hunt, Gary Jones and Jacob Hunt.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
