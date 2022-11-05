Stephen Douglas Anthony, 73, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation center. Stephen was born September 6, 1949, to Lorna Anthony and James Anthony. He was the eldest brother to Micheal Anthony, Gary Anthony, Brad Anthony, and Jeff Anthony. He is survived by his six children, Stephanie Abbot, Bird Anthony, Preston Anthony, Lydia Marquess, Tristan Anthony, and Elizabeth Mason, and a handful of grandchildren.
Although his wishes were not to have an obituary as it “glorified the dead”, I have decided to go against that wish because we will not be glorifying him in the slightest, only speaking the truth. Anyone that knew our father knew the witty, intelligent, and egotistical personality that bolstered him throughout his life. He was admired by coworkers, having a very long career as a tool and die maker. Steve also proudly displayed his love for the Second Amendment and designed remarkable pieces throughout his lifetime which some are lucky enough to have held. What’s left behind are the breadcrumbs of a very artistic and complicated man, jewelry boxes, kaleidoscopes, drawings, poetry, and letters written long ago detailing a life that never played out the way it was hoped.
Our father will also be remembered for the not-so-shiny and bright things surrounding his time on Earth, but for a temper that often showed no mercy, stubbornness, and an unwillingness to admit when he was wrong, traits that the bulk of us have undoubtedly inherited.
The failures and strife that burdened Steve are now put to rest. He is free to roam the woods and swim in the strip pits, to listen to uninterrupted hours of Loreena McKennitt and Chevel Shepherd, hopefully, while enjoying a nice steak and the company of friends and family long lost.
Flowers and condolences are not needed at this time, as the circle of life is complete. However, if you feel compelled to do something in our father’s memory, might I suggest pouring yourself a stiff drink and looking up at the stars? We leave you with one of his favorite pieces.
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeoning’s of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Poem by William Ernest Henley
