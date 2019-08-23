Wayne Allen Dukes, 49, of Nortonville, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was a self-employed construction worker.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Dukes; a daughter, Brianna Dukes; a brother, John Dukes; a sister, Chasity Oakley; and a stepbrother, David Harvey.
Memorial service: 7 p.m. Friday at White Plains Community Center, where visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
