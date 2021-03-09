MADISONVILLE — Jo Ann Bachman, 85, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 6, 2021. “JoJo” lived a long and full life defined by love and adventure.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1936, to Charles Milton Elder and Olive Christine Cato. She graduated from Dawson Springs High School at the age of 16, going on to receive her degree from Murray State University. Jo touched countless lives during her 50-year career as a registered nurse, where she played many roles, including ER nurse manager, surgical nurse, NICU nurse, social services nurse and home health case manager. Jo was a voracious reader and read a library (or two or three) worth of books during her life. Her love of reading fueled her taste for adventure, and she was blessed to travel the world well into her seventh decade. Jo celebrated great beauty and joy when she was at home, through avid bird watching, singing in the First Christian Church choir, and regularly attending the theater. Jo was also a non-discriminate Kentucky sports fanatic, cheering for local teams and proudly supporting both the Cats and Cards at their respective Final Four appearances. Jo’s passion for life inspired her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Robert) Pleasant; four children, Cheryl (Steve) Megli, Carla (Mohammad) El-Zein, Dina (Gary) Ashby, and Andy (Joelle) Bachman; nine grandchildren, Christina Megli, Cassandra (Erik) Kruthoff, Chelsey Megli, Sierra (Kevin) Gamm, Lindsay (Case) Hoskins, Sara Holland Bachman, Molly Bachman, Adam El-Zein, and Daniya El-Zein; and five great-grandchildren, Clay, Dylan, Flora, Everett, and Eleanora. Jo was also cherished in her relationships with her many other family members and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Johnny Elder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, Ky 42431.
The family will have a private service at 1 p.m. at the church. It will be live-streamed on First Christian Church of Madisonville’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Jo’s memory to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), to the Friends of the Hopkins County — Madisonville Public Library, or the Nursing Education Fund at Baptist Health Foundation 900 Hospital Dr. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences and memories may be made and shared to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
