Ruth Marie Kelley Carter, 76, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
She was born on July 7, 1945, in Madisonville, to the late Hattie Lee Garrett Kelley and Willie Tilton Kelley. She enjoyed reading, watching wrestling, and working puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Youlanda Fay Carter Spurlin; her grandson, James Warren Poe; her brother, Thomas Kelley; and her sisters, Juanita Stone and Norma Jean Kelley.
Survivors include her son, Jay (Katina) Carter, of Madisonville and Darrell (Paula) Grimes, of Mortons Gap; her daughters, Crystal (Patrick) Folker, of Bowling Green, Darla (Victor) Miller, of Marana, Arizona, and Zola Poe, of Madisonville; her brother, Raymond (Regina) Kelley, of Dawson Springs; grandchildren, James, Daniel, Jason, Quentin, and Joseph Carter, Justin Poe, Jennie Mullins, Marcie Armes, Jackie Briscoe, Maryssa Alexander, Ashley Miller, Ethan and Jack Folker, Matthew Miller, and Layla Grimes; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Rodney Vincent officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com
