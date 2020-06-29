Mary Lou Knight Sisk, 80, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Mary Lou was the first female police officer to be employed with the City of Madisonville and she worked for PACS Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her sisters, Linda Futtrell and Sandy Williams.
Service: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Private burial: New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation: From 1 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday.
