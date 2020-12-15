Anna Marie Townsend Riley, 90, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1930, in Liberty, to the late Leona Crowley Townsend and Harold Townsend. Anna formerly worked at Young’s as a sales clerk. She was a member of Madisonville Church of Christ. She enjoyed being with her family and adored her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, D.W. Riley; and her sister, Emma Jane Overby.
Survivors include her daughter, Viki Riley, of Madisonville; grandsons, Jeff (Kristie) Bean, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Scott (Beth) Bean, of Richmond; great-grandsons, Riley Bean, of Springdale, Dustin Bean and Grayson Bean, both of Richmond; great-granddaughters, Lauren Bean and Taylor Perry, both of Springdale; niece, Yvonna McGill, of French Lick, Indiana; and her nephew, Harold Dennis, of French Lick.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Star Hope Cemetery in Liberty. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Madisonville Health and Rehab for the care and kindness shown to Anna and the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to the Star Hope Cemetery Fund 59 West Wind Blvd. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family on line at www.harris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.