Benny Junior Morgan, 87, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence. Benny was a retired Peabody Coal Miner and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was also a member of New Good Hope Church in Nortonville.
He is survived by one son, Scott Morgan; and a sister, Mary Jones.
Services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville, with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Visitation begins at noon. Burial will immediately follow in Ausenbaugh Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Online condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Attendees are mandated to wear a mask, and social distancing is expected. Anyone with a fever or signs/symptoms within the past 14 days is requested to not attend.
