A tender soul and a precious light went out of our lives Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023, when Elizabeth Donaye Johnston made her journey from this Earth to Heaven. It brings many of us great comfort to know she is now with Jesus and one day soon we will see her lovely face again.
Elizabeth had a passion for nature, especially animals! She was always wanting to stop and help a turtle across the road or take a stray cat or dog to safety. Elizabeth could coax any creature to come to her as her beautiful lilting voice had a hypnotic effect. It truly was an extraordinary gift. But Elizabeth’s love and tenderness did not stop at four legged critters. She loved people and she was a fierce and loyal friend to those who made it into her inner circle. Elizabeth’s tender and sweet love can never be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to experience it. We will miss her laugh, that mischievous Mona Lisa-like smile, along with her angelic gentle ways.
Elizabeth Donaye Johnston, 22, was born in Madisonville Jan. 16, 2001.
She is survived by her mother, Cindy Johnston; father, Jeremy Johnston; aunt, “Tauntie” Donna Stricklin; and Grandmama, Faye Dennison.
Donations in her memory can be made to Nurture to Nature in Owensboro at http://www.nurturetonature.org/support.html or Sanibel Captive Conservation Foundation (SCCF) in Sanibel, Florida at https://sccf.org/what-we-do/protect-wildlife/sea-turtle-program/
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Victory Church Youth Center. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
