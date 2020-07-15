Mike Edens, 72, of Hanson, died July 5, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born November 5th, 1947 to the late Willie & Jackie Stewart Edens in Evansville, IN. Mike was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson. He had a Bachelor’s degree from Madisonville Community College. Mike worked in the mining industry as a coal miner, coal engineer and mine manager. He was raised in Sturgis before moving to Hopkins County. His enjoyment was traveling and camping. He was a loving husband of 46 years to his wife Debbie. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Jackie Stewart Edens in 2015.

Survivors include His loving wife of 46 years Debbie Edens of Hanson; on daughter, Kacie Mattox and husband Jesse of Henderson; three grandchildren, Ryann Seay and husband Garrett of Henderson; Bailey Vaughn and companion Hannah of Henderson; Jackson Mattox of Henderson; three great-grandchildren, Asher Davis Seay of Henderson, Gideon Joseph Seay of Henderson, and Abbott Michael Seay of Henderson; one stepson, Tony Davenport of Paducah.

Graveside service and burial will 1 p.m. Friday at Grangertown Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Bobby Sellers will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.

