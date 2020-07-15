Mike Edens, 72, of Hanson, died July 5, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born November 5th, 1947 to the late Willie & Jackie Stewart Edens in Evansville, IN. Mike was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson. He had a Bachelor’s degree from Madisonville Community College. Mike worked in the mining industry as a coal miner, coal engineer and mine manager. He was raised in Sturgis before moving to Hopkins County. His enjoyment was traveling and camping. He was a loving husband of 46 years to his wife Debbie. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Jackie Stewart Edens in 2015.
Survivors include His loving wife of 46 years Debbie Edens of Hanson; on daughter, Kacie Mattox and husband Jesse of Henderson; three grandchildren, Ryann Seay and husband Garrett of Henderson; Bailey Vaughn and companion Hannah of Henderson; Jackson Mattox of Henderson; three great-grandchildren, Asher Davis Seay of Henderson, Gideon Joseph Seay of Henderson, and Abbott Michael Seay of Henderson; one stepson, Tony Davenport of Paducah.
Graveside service and burial will 1 p.m. Friday at Grangertown Cemetery in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Bobby Sellers will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Online condolence can be made at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.