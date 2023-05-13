CLAY — Frankie Porter Clayton, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent (St. Mary’s) Hospital, in Evansville, Indiana. Frankie was born to the late Frances Mae Clayton Curry and Lonnie Clayton May 5, 1944, in Providence.
Frankie graduated from Providence High School in May of 1964, with a small class of 54 members. He started working at a very young age at Ashley’s Grocery Store on Barbour Street. He was a waiter at Bright Spot Cafe in Providence and also worked at Big Daddy’s IGA for more than 17 years. He was a coal miner and worked for Island Creek Coal Company and Peabody Coal. He retired Feb. 23, 2003, after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of the United Mine Workers for almost 50 years and was the Financial Secretary of Local 2305, Ohio #11, at Uniontown.
Frankie was a member of the US Army Reserves. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an Admiral of the great fleet of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and was named a Duke of Hazard by Mayor Happy Mobelini.
Frankie was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. He enjoyed fishing in Canada with lifelong friends, but he most enjoyed duck hunting with his son, Jason, in Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, or wherever the ducks were flying. He loved boating on the Tradewater River and at Kentucky Lake. Frankies vacations always revolved around the best places to eat. If you mentioned a place to eat, Frankie had probably already been there. He was a social person, never meeting a stranger and made such an impact on so many lives. He will forever be missed.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Frances Mae Clayton Curry; father, Lonnie Clayton; and son, Jason Clayton.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann McCormick Clayton of Providence; brothers, Jackie (Lois) Clayton of Madisonville, Rickie Curry of Evansville, Indiana, and Terry Hardin of Evansville, Indiana; aunt, Emma Lou Hooker Watson (Dr. William Watson) of De Soto, Missouri; nephews, Mark (Angie) Clayton of Elberfeld, Kevin (Holly) Clayton of Madisonville, John Curry of Evansville, Indiana, Dewayne Mark Dutton of Clay, Brian Dutton of Clay, and Tommy (Dana) Hall of Newburgh, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Edith Dutton of Clay and Judith Hall of Clay; brother-in-law, Aubrey McCormick of Clay; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, with Pastor Ralph Alexander officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
