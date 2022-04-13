Beverly Ann Vanderveer, 73, of Hanson, KY, passed away Friday April 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born May 20, 1948 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Roy Littlepage and Sally Burton Littlepage.
Beverly was an Artist who loved crafts, taking pictures of the clouds, gardening, going to the lake, and shopping. The thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her precious grandchildren. She also loved her beloved pets, Lulu, Perch, Stormy, and Bella.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lloyd “Butch” Vanderveer; a daughter, Carrie (Heath) Hibbs of Hanson; two sons, Alan (Judy) Vanderveer of Evansville, IN and Mark Vanderveer of Henderson, KY; three sisters, Katheryn (Richard) Cato, Laurie Cowan and Julie Hallum all of Madisonville; one brother, Lindsay Littlepage of Hanson; seven grandchildren, Lily Fletcher, Jillian Fletcher, Jody Delp, Judy Folz, Carrie Milan, John Vanderveer, Sarah Beth Vanderveer, and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Steve McVay officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Health Hospice and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
