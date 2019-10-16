CENTRAL CITY -- Kelvin Wayne Harrison, 56, of Central City died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was a sawmill worker.
Survivors include his son, Justin Harrison; daughters Davonna Green, Chasity Robinson and Trinity Harrison; and brothers Leon Harrison and Richard Harrison.
Visitation: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial will be private.
Expression of sympathy: Kelvin Wayne Harrison Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
