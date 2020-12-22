Nancy Ruth Smith, 79 years old, passed away and went to Heaven on Dec. 20, 2020, at Christian Health Care in Bowling Green.
Nancy was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Max and Ruth Tharp on Dec. 23, 1940, and graduated Penn State University. Throughout her life, Nancy traveled all around the world and had many wonderful adventures with her children and grandchildren.
Nancy was a beloved mother and grandmother and is survived by her three children, Douglas Smith, of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Laura) Smith, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Catherine Smith, of Bowling Green, and two grandchildren, Emma Smith and Thomas Smith, of Franklin, Tennessee. Nancy also loved her many cats, beagles, dachshunds and was the proud grandmother to all of her children’s pets, along with watching deer and other wildlife in her yard.
Nancy served many others in her life as a successful business owner of H & R Block, a faithful member of Madisonville First Methodist Church, author of a weekly food column in the Madisonville Messenger, a member of the Chancel Choir, member of The Community Chorus, cook for the church youth choir, as an election official, and much more. Nancy also supported multiple organizations that include Habitat for Humanity, First Methodist Church, and the Hopkins County Food Bank, voluntary tax income preparation, along with many other charities. Nancy enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, scrapbooking, and watching UK basketball, however she was most known for singing every Sunday in church and singing in the Messiah every Christmas and for cooking special treats.
Nancy’s life will be celebrated 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, for a graveside service at New East Lawn Cemetery at Providence Rural Methodist Church with a memorial service to be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnett Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations be made to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and/or Habitat for Humanity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
