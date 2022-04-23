PROVIDENCE — Connie Marie Allen, 74, of Providence passed away at her home Thursday, April 21, 2022, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Allen was
born in Providence March 31, 1948,
the daughter of the
late Darrell Clayton Babb and Irene Myers Babb. She was a registered nurse and worked at Dr. Cole’s office for many years, and she enjoyed traveling, going on vacations, cruises, spending time with her family, reading, and expanding her knowledge in the nursing field.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lanny Allen, Oct. 30, 2018, and her brother-in-law, David Guinn.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her sons, Roddy (Denise) Brown of Clay and Jeffery (Mandy) Brown of Hanson; her sister, Cathy Guinn of Providence; one brother, Mark (Gina) Babb of Providence; and five grandchildren, Chase (Shelby) Brown, Courtney Brown (Mitchell Cole), Kayleigh Brown, Zane Brown, and Dustin Brown.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel at Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Corbin officiating with burial to follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fraternal Order of Police. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
