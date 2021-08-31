Mary Virginia (Stewart) Glowatcky, 89, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Madisonville, and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1951. Mary was married to her loving husband, Howard Glowatcky, of Little Falls, New York, in 1953 and would have celebrated their 68th anniversary this October.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, David A. Stewart and Mary Elizabeth (Clark); her brothers, David C., of Oklahoma City, and George D., of Madisonville; and a daughter-in-law Misty Glowatcky, of Indianapolis.
She is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Debbie LaMar (Richard), Ronnie (Brenda), and Linda Richard (Denny); sister, Carolyn Lemmons (Vernon) of White House, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Hoover (Matt), Eric LaMar, Emily Glowatcky, and Annie Rogers (Jake); and three great-grandchildren, Maddie Balentine, David and Andrew Rogers.
Mary was a homemaker, bookkeeper, cafeteria worker for 11 years at Princeton Community High School, and part time church organist. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, quilting and music. She played piano and organ for many years and was assistant church organist for First United Methodist Church in Princeton and belonged to the church choir for over 40 years. Mary was a past member of Tri Kappa, Gibson County Chorus, and Morning Etude Club.
Mary and Howard enjoyed retirement traveling extensively throughout the United States in their RV for over 18 years, and six of those years as full time campers after selling their Princeton home. In 2005 they settled back in Evansville and became members of Trinity Methodist Church in Evansville.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers from Southern Care Hospice that treated Mary with tenderness and dignity while assisting her journey into the next life. Their careful attention and kindness was greatly appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Princeton. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.colvinfuneralhome.com where you can plant a memorial tree in loving memory of Mary. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Glowatcky family.
