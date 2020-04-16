Claud Allen Price, 88 of Madisonville, KY passed away, on April 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born December 24, 1931, in Madisonville to the late Charles and Agnes Vannoy Price. He was also preceded in death by one son, David Christopher Price, in 1994, and one brother, William Edgar Price, in 2018.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Madisonville. He was a general contractor and cofounder of Price Construction Company. He also served his country in the US Naval Reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor “Ena” Price; four daughters, Theresa (Leeroy) Politte of Farmington, MO, Cathy Duckworth of Carrollton, GA, Claudia (Mike) Coogan of Tacoma, WA, and Renee (Allan) Witkowski of Lagrange, KY; one son, Michael Price of Bloomsdale, MO; two step-sons, Keith (Ginny) Bolen of Louisville, KY and Kim (Anita) Bolen of Waddy, KY; one sister, Joann Peyton of Madisonville, KY; a sister-in-law, Shirley Cooper of Little Rock, AR; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum with entombment to follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
