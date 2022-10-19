Eska Mae Askew, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Madisonville September 28, 1951, to the late Willie Rosey and Lucille Herndon. Eska was of the Christian faith and had worked as a truck driver with JB Hunt trucking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, DeLacey Coates.
Eska is survived by her daughter, Annjeana (Gary) Gates of Madisonville; two sisters, Beverly Ann Bides and Betty Jean Seaborne both of Madisonville; three brothers, Willie Herndon of Abilene, Texas, Ricky Rosey Herndon of Madisonville, and Dane Herndon of Honolulu, Hawaii; three grandchildren, DeLacey Coates, Myra Gates, and Malachi Gates; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
