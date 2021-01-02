Ann Vogler Bonney Hewlett, who lived most of her life in Madisonville, died December 25, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was 87.
Mrs. Hewlett, daughter of the late Joe and Marie Horn Bonney, was born in Norton, Va., and lived in Pineville, Ky., as a young child. While in Pineville, she was a member of the famous Mountain Laurel Festival queen’s court for several years.
A graduate of Madisonville High School, Mrs. Hewlett was queen of her senior prom. She married Lemuel Edward “Lemmie” Hewlett of Madisonville, whom she first met as a child when he delivered groceries to her family’s home on South Harrig Street, shortly after graduation. The couple was married for more than 62 years until his death in 2013.
Mrs. Hewlett held several bookkeeping jobs over the years. She worked for a number of years at the old Coca Cola bottling plant in Madisonville. She retired from Versnick Manufacturing, where she worked for more than 20 years. She also kept the books of Hewlett Standard and Hewlett Gulf service stations, which were operated by her husband.
Mrs. Hewlett also was talented in arts and crafts, from painting still lifes and wildlife to making Halloween costumes for her three daughters. She also was an avid bridge player, enjoyed growing flowers in her yard and liked to take long walks.
She was active in the Hall Street School Parent Teacher Association when her children were young. She helped with the elementary school’s annual fall festival and Madisonville Christmas parade float entries. One year, she and other parents spent countless hours and endured many finger cuts making a Christmas tree from tin can lids, which earned Hall Street School a first place prize in parade float competition.
Mrs. Hewlett also was a Girl Scout leader. Once she put her artistic talents to use in showing the girls in her troop how to make a doll house for children with mental health disabilities.
A member of First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville, Mrs. Hewlett was active in the church’s Norma Siria Circle in her later years. She and her husband took great pride in making desserts for circle meetings.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hewlett was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hewlett White, and two sisters, Betty Kincaid and Pat Bonney.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Hewlett of Lexington and Bonney Hewlett of Madisonville; two granddaughters, LeeAnn Rickard and Kaylynn Marie Cotton; and three great-grandchildren, Lucien, Abby and Miles.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 4, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Lon Lorton officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins Co. or the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.