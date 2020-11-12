Raymond Wesley Ashby, 91, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Ashby was born April 30, 1929, in Bisbee, Arizona, to the late David and Audrey Qualls Ashby. He was a graduate of Hanson High School, attended Western Kentucky University and worked in the coal industry his adult life. He was the safety director for Island Creek Coal Co. until his retirement, and he was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Dawson Springs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Nancy Lois Ashby, who died Sept. 29, 2020; a sister, Shirley Ann Kembel; and a brother, W.R. Ashby.
Mr. Ashby is survived by one daughter, Teresa Kay Ashby of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs; a brother, Bobby Ashby of Hanson; two nephews; and one niece.
Visitation for Raymond Wesley Ashby will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Moschenrose and the Rev. Scott Qualls will officiate.
Pallbearers include Tommie Qualls, John Qualls, Blake Mitchell, Rob Sudderth, Scott Qualls and Bill Miller.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. Ashby’s service will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Thursday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomeface
book and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the First Christian Church Property Fund, P.O. Box 77, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
