Frank "Scooby" Robert Jones Jr., 64, of Madisonville, passed away at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home. Born July 5, 1955, in Madisonville, he was the son of the late Frank Dorsey and Tempice Beatrice Jones. He retired from the International Automotive Corporation (IAC) in Madisonville and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, where he played basketball and football, and where he will be inducted into the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Hall of Fame on Friday Sept. 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. He was a member of the MNHHS state tournament finalist basketball team in 1973 and 1974, a star tight end in football at MNHHS and played football for Western Kentucky University. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Freeman Jones; and a sister, Brenda Jones.
He leaves behind to cherish loving memories, two sons, Adrian Jones of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Aaron Jones of Carrboro, North Carolina; two daughters, Aerika (Kayson) McCalla of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Aerrielle (Michael) Lewandowski of Portsmouth, Ohio; two brothers, David (Vanessa) Jones of St. Louis and Nathaniel Jones of Madisonville; one sister, Linda Jones of Houston; two grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville. The Rev. Bruce L. Butcher, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church of Akron, Ohio, will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville with military honors by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation and wake services will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
