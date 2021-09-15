Dewey Conrad III, 50, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Pleasant Conrad; children, Emily Dykes, Andrea Conrad, Brittany Conrad, Kenneth Pleasant and Dylan Conrad; brother, Kevin Conrad of Hanson; and his mother, Patty (Kyle) Conrad.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
