ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Herman Dural Pate, 81, of Ashland City, Tennessee, formerly of Madisonville, fought a good fight and kept the faith until his passing on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1939, in Madisonville, to the late John Henry and Maggie Dona Pate. He was a retired carpenter and master builder and Bible history and prophecy teacher. He also worked as a foreman at General Electric, and authored two books. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He served honorably as a Noncommissioned Officer in the United States Air Force Security Service, including at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The USAFSS was an elite group of airmen who served in a secretive branch of the Air Force tasked with monitoring countries of interest.
He was a graduate of the Air University’s religious education course in Montgomery, Alabama, and Sunday school course, Okinawa, Japan. He was a motorcycle mentor, and member of a special Air Force band ensemble that traveled by special order of the commander and performed on the Armed Forces Network. He volunteered at a boy’s ranch in West Texas, and taught Sunday school in Japan.
A beloved husband, father, mentor and friend, he responded to the Lord’s call on his life at an early age and preached his first sermon as a young child. He was a Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school educational director, minister and Scout Master. He led a World History and the Bible research group at the Lighthouse Church under the direction of the late pastor Rev. James O. Russell, and was a day-session speaker during their annual Camp Meeting events.
During a lifetime of ministry, he shared his great love of the Word of God by invitation at seminars and special events around the country, on multiple TV programs and to various public and private groups. In his later years, he retired from public speaking, committed to filial piety and a new calling: Whoever the Lord sent to him, he would send them away full.
During his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher and volunteered in the classroom of his daughter who was an educator in Middle Tennessee.
He enjoyed restoring antique farm machinery with his father and his son, the many Jeeps he owned over the years, and spending time with his family. But nothing delighted him more than getting together with people who wanted to know more about the Bible.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Deloris Pate, in 1937.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Pate, of Ashland City; son and daughter-in law, Jamie Dural Pate and Michelle Lee Pate, of Springfield, Tennessee; daughter and son-in law, Kelly Patrice Morris and Phillip Edward Morris, of Enterprise, Alabama; grandson, Justin David Pate; granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Pate; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who are descendants of the late Chester and Mable Gates, of Hanson.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with family and friends giving his eulogy. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
