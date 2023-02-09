Romane Miller, 85, of Madisonville, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home. He attended Holiness Faith Church.

Survivors: daughter/caregiver, Naomi (Tommy) Miller Choate.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Creek Cemetery, Nebo. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.