Eva Faye Denton, 82, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
Eva was born September 26, 1940 in Madisonville to the late Oliver Franklin Skeen and Shirley Wright Skeen. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Otto Franklin Skeen, Gilbert Leroy Skeen, and Roger Douglas Skeen.
She was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and was a Christian of the Pentecostal faith for over 56 years. Eva worked as a seamstress, which she was well known for, and was the owner of Custom Country Curtains. She also worked for the Ceramic Shack where she painted porcelain dolls. Eva had a sweet soul and had never met a stranger.
She is survived by her four children, Barry (Kellie) Gipson of Manitou, Debbie (Roger) Jones of Madisonville, Tim (Sharon) Denton of Joplin, MO, and Tammy (George) Hathaway of Glennwood, WA; one brother, Bobby Deon Skeen of Madisonville; eleven grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathon Uzzle and Rev. Nathan Eaves officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to gives thanks to the staff at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home for the wonderful care of their family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.