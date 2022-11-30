Peggy Jean Chain Crawford, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, Mississippi September 28, 1946, to the late Grady and Bonnie Chain. Peggy was a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Hanson and retired from the Hopkins County School Board. She loved her family, church, reading, playing cards, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Crawford, Sr., in 2015; one sister, Vickie Chain Deese; and two brothers, Don Chain and Rusty Chain.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Angel C. Samek and her husband, Jeff, of Madisonville, Samuel C. Crawford, Jr. of Madisonville, and John M. Crawford of Madisonville; one brother, Barry Chain of Long Beach, Mississippi; two grandchildren, Alonzo Crawford and his wife, Lauren, and Sidney Crawford; two great-grandchildren, Cora Crawford and Maeve Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Hanson, with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating and Alonzo Crawford giving the eulogy. Burial will be in McCormack Church Cemetery in Stanford. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
