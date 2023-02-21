WHITE PLAINS — Windal Carrol Littlepage, 81, of White Plains, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born Dec. 15, 1941, to the late Daniel and Ira Belle (Oldham) Littlepage. He was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains and he worked at York for about 20 years. “Wink” enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, or going for a golf cart ride. He could also be found watching westerns on TV. He loved his family and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eyvon Jones Littlepage; daughter, Rita Kaye Littlepage; and siblings, William Littlepage, Lois Littlepage, Joy Hoffman, Millard Littlepage, infant brother, Carolyn Carlton, Bobby Littlepage, and Glenda Littlepage.
Survived by his daughters, Vickie (Brian) Owens and Judy (Dewayne) Cobb, both of Graham; four grandchildren, Crystal (Jeremy) White, Amber (Jeffrey) Whitehouse II, Jamie (Amanda) Cobb, and Aimee (Nathan) Dukes; eight great-grandchildren, Adeline Whitehouse, Jeffrey Whitehouse III, Hunter Walker, Hayden Walker, Allie Cobb, Nora Cobb, Houston Dukes, and Waylon Dukes; three step-great-grandchildren, Jay White, Reese White, and Jr. White; and siblings, Fairy Rickard, Peggy (Bailey) Dickinson, and Timothy Littlepage.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. J.D. Holt officiating. Burial to follow in Poplar Grove Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jeffrey Whitehouse II, Jeremy White, Hayden Walker, Hunter Walker, Jamie Cobb, and Nathan Dukes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.