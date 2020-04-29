Pearl Louise Noel, 88, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 3:46 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born July 13, 1931, in Madisonville to the late SonOplis and Camilla Edmonds, she was a faithful member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Madisonville, where she served as a deaconess, member of the choir and as organist. She was a teacher at Rosenwald High School, earned a degree in education and nursing from the University of Pasadena in Pasadena, California, and later became a nurse. She worked and retired from GE Aviation in Madisonville and was a devoted mother.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, the late Rush Noel.
She leaves behind to cherish fond memories her children, Rosita Noel of Central City, Regina Noel of Indianapolis, Rita Chambers of Madisonville and Rushetta Mason of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private funeral services will be graveside Saturday at Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The Rev. Deborah Slaton will officiate.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Go to www.elliottmortuarycares.com to leave a condolence and view the service online.
