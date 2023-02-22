JoAnn Eaves, 81, made her transition into the loving arms of God Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. She was born Nov. 23, 1941, in Madisonville, the daughter of the late Albert Lee Davis, Sr. and Grace (Hyler) Davis. She graduated from Rosenwald High School (1960) and then attended the West Kentucky Vocation School in Paducah studying office technology. She was married to James Eaves, Jr. in 1964 and the couple had two daughters, Felicia and Monica.
JoAnn enjoyed dancing, bowling, traveling, and cooking wonderful meals for her family, and she had an interest in politics and civic participation which she ardently acted upon by voting in every election that she could and encouraging others to do so through her membership in the Garden Acres Neighborhood Club in Evansville, Indiana. She provided car rides to the polls for those who were without transportation. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and attended several churches throughout her lifetime.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, James Eaves, Jr.; daughters, Felicia Eaves and Monica Eaves Winston; sister, Jaqueline Middleton; stepmother, Joanne McNary Davis, step-siblings, Kyle McNary (Cheri), Larry McNary, Madison, Tara McNary, Mike McNary (Lisa), Keith McNary (Karen), Matthews; granddaughters, Sharlisa Sangster of Elgin, Illinois, Marlena Eaves, LaTonya Burns, and Shante Parker; special family friend, Natalie Barnes; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks are required.
