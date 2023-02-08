Barbara Jean Hawkins, 79, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born December 11, 1943 to the later Homer Thomas and Leota Stanley Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Demis Hawkins; one daughter, Denise Hawkins; one sister, Sarah Louise Norvell; seven brothers, Ben Thomas, B.E. Thomas, Robert Thomas, Jasper Thomas, Raymond Thomas, Major Thomas, Jewell Thomas.
She worked at Hopkins County Courthouse and was a Hopkins County School bus driver. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville. She loved animals, sewing, crafting, and gardening.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Jerry & Lana, Faye, Teresa, Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home, and Baptist Health Deaconess for their care.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 11, 2023, at Hicklin Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Kirkwood officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
In honor of Barbara Jean’s love of animals, please consider memorial contributions to the Hopkins County Humane Society in her name at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
