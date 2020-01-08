Jeffery Bauer Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeffery Bauer, 56, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Greg Bauer. There will be no services.Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNewman provides committed approachFiscal Court could take gun vote TuesdayDonnie Wayne WoodallPhaup out as Madisonville's public relations directorArthur 'Art' Maurice YarbroughDonald 'Donnie' Ray StevensHemp farmers say Owensboro processor not fulfilling contractsMichael L. BellKevin DuvallJeffrey Allen 'Jeff' Trice Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll Will you develop any New Year's resolutions for 2020? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back
