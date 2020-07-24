Viola M. Rich, 104, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born September 9, 1915 in Hopkins County, KY to the late John R. Miller and Mary Ann Rickard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Rich; daughter, Eva Croft; son-in-law, David Croft; sister, Mary D. Wiley; and four brothers, Paul Miller, Bill Miller, Preston Miller, and Clarence Miller.
Viola worked as a nurse and was a member at Browder United Methodist Church for 60 years.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Debra Croft; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the The Gideons International. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
