Theresa Kraft, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors: husband, Floyd Gene Kraft; son, Jerry (Jessica) Osborne; daughter, Carrie Osborne; stepsons, Christopher Matthew Kraft and Kevin Lewis Kraft; sister, Cindy Jackson; and brothers, Michael (Denise) Jackson and Roger Jackson.
A private celebration of life will be held. Burial will be held at a later date at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
