Claudie Conrad, 82 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 10, 1937 in McLean Co., KY to the late Harry Conrad and Amanda Davis Conrad. He was also preceded in death three sisters, and several brothers.
Claudie was a Mason and enjoyed gardening, playing board games, and watching westerns.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Vannoy Conrad; two sons, Mark (Donna) Conrad of Madisonville and Kirk (Freda) Conrad of Madisonville; one sister, Mary Francis Brown of McLean Co., KY; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Martinez officiating. Burial will follow in Browder Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Conrad, Phillip Conrad, Chaz Conrad, Mathus Conrad, Chuck French, and James Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browder Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
