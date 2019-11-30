Dorothy Travis, 92, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Paragon of Madisonville.
She was born May 15, 1927, in McHenry to the late Mary Nancy Mosley Hibbs and Virgil Oather "V.O." Hibbs. Dorothy was formerly employed with the Hopkins County Hospital and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching a few of her television shows, but her favorite was Family Feud and she enjoyed doing macramé.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Liddle "L.A." Travis; and five sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include her sons, Mike (Gale) Travis of Manitou, Tom (Geri) Travis of Temple, Texas, and Phillip (Brenda) Travis of Casselberry, Florida; sister Bernice Tucker of Indianapolis; brother-in-law Grover Travis of Madisonville; grandchildren Aaron (Cindee) Travis and Christian "Chrissy" (Aaron) Gore; great-grandchildren Seth Travis, Caleb Travis, Ian Gore and Alex Gore; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with the Rev. Kara Foster officiating and D.W. Dockery assisting. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Brad Travis, Barry Travis, Terry Travis, Steven Travis, Gary Travis and Ronnie Farmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Baptist Health Hospice or the Hopkins County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
