Faye Joyce Marquess Brooks, 80, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Hopkins County on July 5, 1939, to the late Bernice Lloyd Marquess and Joyce Alice Belcher Marquess.
Mrs. Brooks was a lifelong member of Earlington United Methodist Church, was an Earlington High School alumnus, and had graduated from St. Thomas School of Nursing.
She was retired from Regional Medical Center where she had worked as a registered nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Bill" Brooks and her brother, Jay Marquess.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her two daughters, Joy Allison and her husband, Jack, of Madisonville and Sheri Branon and her husband, Tim, of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Tiffany Busenbark and Jake Allison; five great-grandchildren, Ava Allison, Baylee Busenbark, Myla Busenbark, Brysten Busenbark, and Garrick Busenbark; and one niece.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 1. at 11 a.m. at Earlington United Methodist Church in Earlington, with Bro. Marty Martinez officiating with the Rev. Harry Todd assisting and burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, and from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Earlington United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hartline, Huston Hartline, Mel Wyatt, Bennie Pendergraff, John Ray, Malcolm Coffman and John Favors.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
