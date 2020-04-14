Janice Browning, 74 of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born December 13, 1945 in Central City, KY to the late Otha Carter and Sarah Jane Ball Carter. She was also preceded in death by one sister; and four brothers.
Janice was a member of Hanson Baptist Church. She was the owner of Browning Heating and Air. She loved to do for others.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Allan Browning; two daughters, Melissa (Steve) Thorne of Madisonville and Sherry (Tony) Simms of Madisonville; one son, David (Jeni) Browning of Madisonville; two sisters, Imogene (Charles) Jameson of Shepardsville, KY and Ava Doss of Central City; one brother, J.C. Carter of Louisville, KY; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held privately at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. There will be a drive-thru visitation from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home where family and friends may drive by and sign the guest book.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.