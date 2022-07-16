Stephen Johnston, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born on January 31, 1947, in Dalton, to the late Freda Dempsey Johnston and Clarence Johnston. Stephen was a dispatcher for Ligon Specialized Haulers, Ligon Landstar, and Thomas Heavy Haul. He was the primary owner of JAT Transportation. He absolutely loved hunting and fishing. Stephen was a 1965 graduate of Madisonville High School and a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William B. Johnston.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marsha Hopwood Johnston of Madisonville; daughters, Michelle (Ned) Harrison and Stephanie (Joe) Bartosz, both of Georgia; son, Thomas (Marlene) Perryman of Madisonville; grandchildren, Claudia Harrison, Olivia Hamby, Ethan Harrison, Cole Eden, Bella Eden, and Kaitlin Currie; one great-granddaughter, Gemma Currie; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Clark Legate giving the eulogy. A private burial to follow at Flat Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
If you want to honor Stephen, please send donations in his name to the Hopkins County Humane Society at https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/HCKY/ or mail to Hopkins Co. Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.