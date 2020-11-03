LEXINGTON — Gerald Hughes Marvel, 51, of Lexington, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 28, 1969, in Princeton, to Donna Hughes Sutton and Gerald Wayne Marvel. Gerald was formerly a general manager at Spindletop Hall in Lexington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and wood working.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Donna and Mike Sutton, of Madisonville; his father and step-mother, Gerald Wayne and Sherlen Marvel, of Madisonville; his girlfriend, Melissa Fritz, of Lexington; sister, Shawn Neisz, of Dawson Springs; nephews, Damon Hogan and Devon Neisz; and his great-nephew, Jackson Hogan.
A graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery 415 E. Green St. Princeton, with Bro. Bobby Sellers officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Funeral Home.
The pallbearers are Brad Northsworthy, Jeff Lucas, Damon Hogan, Devin Neisz, Jacob Northsworthy and Caden Lucas.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
